New Gold (NGD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

New Gold (NGD) closed the most recent trading day at $2.99, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Shares of the gold mining company have appreciated by 3.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of New Gold in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.02, indicating a 200% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.28 per share and a revenue of $1.12 billion, indicating changes of +40% and +21.15%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for New Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.02% higher. New Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that New Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

It is also worth noting that NGD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NGD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

