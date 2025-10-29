New Gold Inc Q3 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - New Gold Inc (NGD)will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 29, 2025, to discuss Q3 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.newgold.com/

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or + 1-289-815-3444 (international). passcode :7817280.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-770-2030, (domestic) or 1-647-362-9199 (international) and enter the passcode 7817280

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.