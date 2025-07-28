New Gold Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - New Gold Inc. (NGD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $68.6 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $53.1 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, New Gold Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.8 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.3% to $308.4 million from $218.2 million last year.

New Gold Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

