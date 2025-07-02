New Gold Inc. (NGD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been New Gold (NGD). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 5.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $5.16 in the previous session. New Gold has gained 98.4% since the start of the year compared to the 11.5% gain for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 52.7% return for the Zacks Mining - Gold industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2025, New Gold reported EPS of $0.02 versus consensus estimate of $0.01.

For the current fiscal year, New Gold is expected to post earnings of $0.44 per share on $1.31 in revenues. This represents a 125% change in EPS on a 41.81% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.76 per share on $1.87 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 70% and 42.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though New Gold has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for New Gold? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

New Gold has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 13.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9.7X versus its peer group's average of 11X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, New Gold currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if New Gold passes the test. Thus, it seems as though New Gold shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does NGD Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of NGD have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Newmont Corporation (NEM). NEM has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Newmont Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 48.81%, and for the current fiscal year, NEM is expected to post earnings of $4.32 per share on revenue of $19.05 billion.

Shares of Newmont Corporation have gained 6.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.61X and a P/CF of 10.1X.

The Mining - Gold industry is in the top 16% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for NGD and NEM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

