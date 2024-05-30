News & Insights

New Gold Excels in High-Grade K-Zone Discovery

May 30, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

New Gold (TSE:NGD) has released an update.

New Gold Inc. has reported promising results from its latest underground exploration at the New Afton mine, with drilling uncovering significant high-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization within the K-Zone. This breakthrough, featuring notably high copper and gold grades over substantial widths, suggests the potential for a new mining zone adjacent to current operations. The company is optimistic about extending the mine’s life and capitalizing on its existing infrastructure to enhance mineral prospects and free cash flow generation.

