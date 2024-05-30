New Gold Excels in High-Grade K-Zone Discovery

New Gold (TSE:NGD) has released an update.

New Gold Inc. has reported promising results from its latest underground exploration at the New Afton mine, with drilling uncovering significant high-grade copper-gold porphyry mineralization within the K-Zone. This breakthrough, featuring notably high copper and gold grades over substantial widths, suggests the potential for a new mining zone adjacent to current operations. The company is optimistic about extending the mine’s life and capitalizing on its existing infrastructure to enhance mineral prospects and free cash flow generation.

For further insights into TSE:NGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.