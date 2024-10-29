New Gold Announces Early Production Milestones

New Gold (TSE:NGD) has released an update.

New Gold Inc. has achieved significant milestones with early commercial production at the New Afton copper-gold mine’s C-Zone and the first ore mined from Rainy River’s Underground Main. These advancements are set to enhance production capacity, reduce costs, and increase efficiency, promising a robust growth trajectory for the company. The projects are strategically positioned to boost output in the coming years, benefiting investors and stakeholders.

