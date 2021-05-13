New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.933 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 80.12% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GF was $20.34, representing a -6.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.69 and a 60.41% increase over the 52 week low of $12.68.

