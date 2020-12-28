New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

New Germany Fund, Inc. (GF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.259 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -23.82% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GF was $21.03, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.15 and a 155.22% increase over the 52 week low of $8.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.