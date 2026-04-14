New Germany Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New Germany Fund Inc (Symbol: GF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.47, changing hands as high as $11.68 per share. New Germany Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.7578 per share, with $12.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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