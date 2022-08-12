New gas pipeline linking Spain to France could be operating in 8-9 months

MADRID, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A new gas connection linking Spain and France could be ready to operate within eight or nine months, Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday.

"This new interconnection, this gas pipeline could be operating in about 8 or 9 months on the southern border side, that is, from the Pyrenean to Spain," she said in an interview with national TVE station.

(Reporting by Christina Thykjaer, editing by Inti Landauro)

