New FTX chief says bankrupt crypto exchange could restart - WSJ

Adds detail

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX's new chief executive, John Ray, is looking into the possibility of reviving the exchange, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing an interview.

Ray said he has set up a task force to explore restarting FTX.com, the company's main international exchange, and was looking into whether reviving it would recover more value for the company's customers than his team could get from simply liquidating assets or selling the platform, the report said.

FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.