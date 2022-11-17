US Markets

New FTX CEO slams "complete failure of corporate control"

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 17, 2022 — 08:15 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - John J. Ray III, the new chief executive officer of FTX, slammed the bankrupt crypto exchange's oversight in a court filing on Thursday.

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said.

