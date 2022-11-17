US Markets

New FTX CEO says 'complete failure of corporate control' at crypto exchange

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 17, 2022 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds details from filing

Nov 17 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer, John Ray, has criticized the oversight of the bankrupt crypto exchange, a court filing showed on Thursday.

"Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here," Ray said.

Ray also criticized his predecessor and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried for making "erratic and misleading public statements".

Vox on Wednesday published an interview with Bankman-Fried where he said he regretted his decision to file for bankruptcy protection and criticized regulators.

He later attempted to douse the fire, saying the basis of the interview was an exchange of messages that was not supposed to be public.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.