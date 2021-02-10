New Frontier Health receives proposal to go private in nearly $1.72 bln deal

Feb 10 (Reuters) - New Frontier Health Corp NFH.N said on Wednesday it received an offer to be bought out by a consortium of investors in a deal that values the healthcare service provider at nearly $1.72 billion.

The company, which operates private hospitals, outpatient clinics and medical centers, said in a statement it received a preliminary non-proposal binding letter from buyer-group Carnival Investments, Max Rising International Ltd, Vivo Capital Fund IX among others to "go private" by acquiring its outstanding shares at $12 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.