US Markets
NFH

New Frontier Health receives proposal to go private in nearly $1.72 bln deal

Contributor
Anirudh Saligrama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

New Frontier Health Corp said on Wednesday it received an offer to be bought out by a consortium of investors in a deal that values the healthcare service provider at nearly $1.72 billion.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - New Frontier Health Corp NFH.N said on Wednesday it received an offer to be bought out by a consortium of investors in a deal that values the healthcare service provider at nearly $1.72 billion.

The company, which operates private hospitals, outpatient clinics and medical centers, said in a statement it received a preliminary non-proposal binding letter from buyer-group Carnival Investments, Max Rising International Ltd, Vivo Capital Fund IX among others to "go private" by acquiring its outstanding shares at $12 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters