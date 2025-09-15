Markets

New Found Gold Appoints Hashim Ahmed As CFO; Names Robert Assabgui COO

September 15, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - New Found Gold Corporation (NFG.V), a Canadian gold explorer, said on Monday that it has appointed, Hashim Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect to replace current CFO Michael Kanevsky.

Recently, Ahmed served as CFO of Mandalay Resources Corporation prior to its acquisition by Alkane Resources Ltd. Earlier, he was Chief Financial Officer of Nova Royalty Corporation and Jaguar Mining Inc.

In addition, the company has appointed its current Study Manager, Robert Assabgui as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.