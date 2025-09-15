New Found Gold Appoints Hashim Ahmed As CFO; Names Robert Assabgui COO

(RTTNews) - New Found Gold Corporation (NFG.V), a Canadian gold explorer, said on Monday that it has appointed, Hashim Ahmed as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect to replace current CFO Michael Kanevsky.

Recently, Ahmed served as CFO of Mandalay Resources Corporation prior to its acquisition by Alkane Resources Ltd. Earlier, he was Chief Financial Officer of Nova Royalty Corporation and Jaguar Mining Inc.

In addition, the company has appointed its current Study Manager, Robert Assabgui as Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect.

