New Fortress to sign deal for Mexico's Lakach gas project next week -CFO

By Marianna Parraga

Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. company New Fortress Energy NFE.O expects to sign an agreement next week with the Mexican government for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project associated with Mexico's Lakach offshore gas field, a company executive said on Wednesday.

A $1.79 billion project by state company Petroleos Mexicanos to develop the once-abandoned Lakach deepwater natural gas project was approved in October by Mexico's oil regulator in the first public session chaired by its newly appointed head.

The Gulf of Mexico field holds up to 937 billion cubic feet of gas reserves, but high costs have hindered development.

The Lakach LNG facility is expected to complete construction in April 2024 and be put in place by the middle of that year, said New Fortress' Chief Financial Officer Christopher Guinta, during a gas conference in San Antonio.

Lakach LNG will be New Fortress' third liquefaction plant in Mexico, following two floating LNG facilities to be installed near the Gulf Coast port of Altamira next year.

New Fortress last month said it had completed agreements with Mexico's state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) as part of an alliance pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to make better use of Mexico's gas transportation infrastructure, ramp up domestic output and eventually export LNG.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Grant McCool)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.