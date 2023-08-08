News & Insights

New Fortress to begin operations at Mexican floating LNG plant in Sept

August 08, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firm New Fortress Energy NFE.O plans to start operations at the first of three planned floating LNG plants in Altamira, Mexico in September, the firm said on Tuesday, the country's first production of the super-chilled gas.

New Fortress, along with Mexico's state-owned power utility CFE, is building a liquefied natural gas hub in Altamira in the Gulf of Mexico to convert natural gas into LNG and expand gas supply to Baja California Sur.

"(We are) expecting to complete and install the remaining two floating LNG rigs in August and introduce first gas and achieve commercial operations in September," the firm said in a release.

Two other floating LNG plants are under construction in Altamira, with operations startup planned for the first quarter of 2025, New Fortress said.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

