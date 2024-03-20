New Fortress (NFE) Sells Power Plants, Secures Supply Deal

U.S.-based liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) firm New Fortress Energy NFE has agreed to sell two operational power plants in Puerto Rico to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (“PREPA”) for $373 million in cash. Developed in 2023 to stabilize the island's power grid, these plants have become pivotal assets in Puerto Rico's energy portfolio.



Highlighting the significance of the transactions, the company stressed on its commitment to bolster Puerto Rico's energy security and reduce costs. The sale includes a new gas supply contract with PREPA, more than doubling NFE's gas provision volumes and ensuring continued gas supply to the plants for up to four years.



The agreement is an important step for New Fortress Energy because it fits with the company's big goal to help fight energy shortage and make clean, reliable energy more available worldwide. This deal underscores NFE’s efforts to help Puerto Rico get the energy it urgently needs while helping the island reach its goals to grow economically and protect the environment.



By divesting these assets to PREPA and securing an expanded gas supply contract, NFE not only optimizes its asset portfolio but also strengthens its foothold in the Puerto Rican energy market. Moreover, the completion of these transactions is anticipated to initiate discussions for reaching an agreement concerning the early termination of contracts linked to the construction and operation of the sold plants.

