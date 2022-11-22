US Markets
NFE

New Fortress finalizes deal to develop Lakach gas project in Mexico

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

November 22, 2022 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details from release

Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy NFE.O said on Tuesday it had finalized agreements with Mexican state oil company Pemex for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project associated with the country's Lakach offshore gas field.

Last month, Mexico's oil regulator approved a plan for developing the once-abandoned natural gas project that is believed to hold up to 937 billion cubic feet of gas reserves. Cost pressures had put the project on hold for six years.

New Fortress will develop and operate an integrated upstream project and a natural gas liquefaction plant off the coast of Veracruz in Southeastern Mexico, as part of the deal.

It will complete seven offshore wells over a two-year period, the company said without divulging any financial details of the deal.

Both companies believe the Lakach field will yield about 10 years of production.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.