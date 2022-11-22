New Fortress finalizes deal for Mexico's Lakach gas project

Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy NFE.O said on Tuesday it had finalized its agreements with Mexico's state-owned oil company for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project associated with the country's Lakach offshore gas field.

New Fortress will develop and operate an integrated upstream project and a natural gas liquefaction plant off the coast of Veracruz in Southeastern Mexico, as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

