New Fortress finalizes deal for Mexico's Lakach gas project

Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

November 22, 2022 — 06:17 am EST

Written by Mrinalika Roy for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy NFE.O said on Tuesday it had finalized its agreements with Mexico's state-owned oil company for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project associated with the country's Lakach offshore gas field.

New Fortress will develop and operate an integrated upstream project and a natural gas liquefaction plant off the coast of Veracruz in Southeastern Mexico, as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Reuters
