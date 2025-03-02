NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Earnings Preview: Recent $NFE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEW FORTRESS ENRGY ($NFE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $608,329,060 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Insider Trading Activity

NEW FORTRESS ENRGY insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,793,742 shares for an estimated $49,999,993

NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of NEW FORTRESS ENRGY stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

