NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Earnings Preview: Recent $NFE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NEW FORTRESS ENRGY ($NFE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $608,329,060 and earnings of $0.04 per share.
NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Insider Trading Activity
NEW FORTRESS ENRGY insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,793,742 shares for an estimated $49,999,993
NEW FORTRESS ENRGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of NEW FORTRESS ENRGY stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 15,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,800,000
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 10,252,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,023,258
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,319,985 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,918,173
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,509,177 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,178,756
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,728,191 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,250,247
- M&G PLC removed 2,523,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,152,915
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,857,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,294
