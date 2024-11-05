New Fortress Energy working to identify strategic partners for businesses

New Fortress Energy (NFE) said it has begun work to identify strategic partners for one or more of its primary businesses, including projects in Brazil, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, FLNG 1 and Klondike. The company “expects to explore with potential strategic partners financings, commercial ventures or asset sales that are intended to enhance the Company’s liquidity and financial flexibility.” It added, “The Company cannot provide assurance that its exploration will result in pursuing a transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed on attractive terms.”

