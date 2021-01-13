US Markets
New Fortress Energy to buy Hygo Energy Transition for $2.18 bln

Rithika Krishna Reuters
New Fortress Energy Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Hygo Energy Transition Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG Ltd and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II Cayman, for $2.18 billion to expand its presence in South America.

The company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hygo for 31.4 million shares of NFE Class A common stock and $580 million in cash.

