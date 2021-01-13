New Fortress Energy to buy Hygo Energy for $2.18 bln

Adds background on corruption scandal, details on deal, shares

Jan 13 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy Inc NFE.O said on Wednesday it would buy Hygo Energy Transition Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between Golar LNG Ltd GLNG.O and Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II Cayman, for $2.18 billion to expand its presence in South America.

The deal is less than four months after the then chief executive of Hygo, which transports liquefied natural gas and operates related infrastructure, was named in a corruption investigation in Brazil. The investigation is in its early phase and the former CEO has not been charged.

The energy infrastructure company will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Hygo for 31.4 million shares of NFE Class A common stock and $580 million in cash.

New Fortress also agreed to buy Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP.O for about $251 million, or $3.55 per common unit, in cash. The company has also agreed to acquire Golar LNG Partners' general partner, with the total deal at a $1.9 billion enterprise value.

Golar LNG Ltd shares were up 22.5% in premarket trade, while Golar LNG Partners LP's shares gained about 20%. New Fortress Energy shares had risen 3.6%.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.