New Fortress Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in New Fortress Energy (NFE) with 6,315 puts trading, or 1.6x expected. Most active are 12/13 weekly 10 puts and Jan-25 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 5,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.84, while ATM IV is up over 9 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 27th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NFE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.