New Fortress Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in New Fortress Energy (NFE) with 2,726 puts trading, or 2.0x expected. Most active are Dec-24 8 puts and 11/8 weekly 9 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.78, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

