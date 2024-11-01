New Fortress Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in New Fortress Energy (NFE) with 4,516 puts trading, or 2x expected. Most active are Jan-25 7 puts and Dec-24 8 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 3,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.21, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

