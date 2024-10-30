New Fortress Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in New Fortress Energy (NFE) with 3,190 puts trading, or 1.5x expected. Most active are Nov-24 8 puts and Dec-24 10 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 3.11, while ATM IV is up nearly 7 points on the day. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

