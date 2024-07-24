New Fortress Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for New Fortress Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 88% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $327,429, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,804.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $21.0 for New Fortress Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for New Fortress Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across New Fortress Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $21.0, over the past month.

New Fortress Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.6 $21.00 $144.0K 0 400 NFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $6.4 $6.4 $20.00 $28.8K 1.7K 39 NFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.05 $20.00 $26.2K 31.9K 3.2K NFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.05 $20.00 $26.2K 31.9K 2.1K NFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.15 $1.05 $1.05 $20.00 $26.2K 31.9K 1.3K

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy is an integrated gas-to-power company. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. It has invested in floating, liquefied natural gas vessels to both lower the cost of acquiring gas while securing a long-term supply for its terminals. Its segments include terminals and infrastructure, or T&I, and ships.

In light of the recent options history for New Fortress Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

New Fortress Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,758,855, with NFE's price down by -4.19%, positioned at $20.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. What The Experts Say On New Fortress Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $26.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on New Fortress Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for New Fortress Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

