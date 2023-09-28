New Fortress Energy (NFE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.13, changing hands as high as $32.65 per share. New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $25.06 per share, with $60.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.47.

