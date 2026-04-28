New Fortress Energy (NFE) Price Target Increased by 35.00% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy (NasdaqGS:NFE) has been revised to $4.59 / share. This is an increase of 35.00% from the prior estimate of $3.40 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 609.65% from the latest reported closing price of $0.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Fortress Energy. This is an decrease of 191 owner(s) or 48.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFE is 0.03%, an increase of 51.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.93% to 168,989K shares. The put/call ratio of NFE is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Mountain Partners holds 25,560K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 23,701K shares representing 8.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,767K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 47.68% over the last quarter.

Fortress Investment Group holds 13,399K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 10,154K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,400K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 43.64% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 4,973K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,675K shares , representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFE by 46.18% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.