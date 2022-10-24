New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

New Fortress Energy (NFE) closed at $51.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.99% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from New Fortress Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 1780% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $708.1 million, up 132.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of +158.33% and +92.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for New Fortress Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. New Fortress Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, New Fortress Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.01, which means New Fortress Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



New Fortress Energy LLC (NFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.