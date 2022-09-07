New Fortress Energy (NFE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, New Fortress Energy (NFE) closed at $57.57, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.29% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from New Fortress Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1420%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $797.68 million, up 161.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +150% and +83.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for New Fortress Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. New Fortress Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, New Fortress Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.27.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.