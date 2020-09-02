New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.51, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFE was $27.51, representing a -6.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.38 and a 292.44% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

NFE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.32. Zacks Investment Research reports NFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 79.01%, compared to an industry average of -40.5%.

