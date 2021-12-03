New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2021

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NFE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.58, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFE was $24.58, representing a -62.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.90 and a 3.28% increase over the 52 week low of $23.80.

NFE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Sempra (SRE) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports NFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 243.64%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

