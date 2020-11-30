Dividends
NFE

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NFE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.98, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NFE was $45.98, representing a -16.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.92 and a 555.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.01.

NFE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (CQP) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG). NFE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.23. Zacks Investment Research reports NFE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 66.05%, compared to an industry average of -27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NFE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFE

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular