New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse New Fortress Energy Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NFE) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. With the latest financial year loss of US$182m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$54m, the US$5.1b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which New Fortress Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 7 of the American Oil and Gas analysts is that New Fortress Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$176m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 37% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of New Fortress Energy's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. New Fortress Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

