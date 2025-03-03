New Fortress Energy Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE):

Earnings: $9.30 million in Q4 vs. -$242.14 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q4 vs. -$1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New Fortress Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.78 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Revenue: $567.54 million in Q4 vs. $679.00 million in the same period last year.

