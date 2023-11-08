New Fortress Energy Inc Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) released earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.22 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $61.85 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.7% to $514.46 million from $731.93 million last year.

New Fortress Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

