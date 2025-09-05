New Fortress Energy Inc Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) announced Loss for its second quarter of -$555.08 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$555.08 million, or -$2.02 per share. This compares with -$90.04 million, or -$0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 29.5% to $301.69 million from $428.01 million last year.

New Fortress Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$555.08 Mln. vs. -$90.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.02 vs. -$0.44 last year. -Revenue: $301.69 Mln vs. $428.01 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.