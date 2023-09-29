New Fortress Energy delays Mexico's LNG plant inauguration to Oct-Nov

Recasts top, adds context, quote

HOUSTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - New Fortress Energy NFE.Oon Friday said startup of Mexico's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will slip to between late October and early November, following the departure of the last piece of infrastructure it needs.

A jackup rig assembled in a Ingleside, Texas, shipyard, required to complete the 1.4-million-tons-per-year floating LNG plant off the coast of Altamira, Mexico, departed this week. Two other rigs had arrived earlier this year.

LNG developer New Fortress had planned to begin production in Altamira by the end of September, with the first cargoes for exports departing in October. The company did not explain the reasons of the delay.

"Our projects are entering service after years of buildout, and we now look forward to cash generation, deleveraging, and organic growth opportunities," said New Fortress Chairman Wes Edens in a statement.

Mexico's first LNG export plant is part of a wider project by New Fortress and Mexico's state-owned power utility CFE to build a $1.3 billion hub to convert U.S. and Mexican gas into LNG for export. Two additional floating LNG plants are under construction, with operations startup planned for 2025.

A total of nine onshore and floating LNG production facilities are planned for Mexico's Gulf and Pacific coasts, mostly to process U.S. gas.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

