New Fortress Energy Declines 7% Following Pricing Of Share Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) are falling more than 7% Thursday morning, to trade at $45.15.

Wednesday the company had priced its previously-announced secondary public offering of 6.9 million shares by Energy Transition Holdings LLC, managed by Great Mountain Partners LLC, at $46.00 per share.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close on December 19.

NFE has traded in the range of $19.17-$63.06 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.