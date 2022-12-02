New Fortress Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NFE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 12/20/22. As a percentage of NFE's recent stock price of $49.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.17 per share, with $63.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.66.

In Friday trading, New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.