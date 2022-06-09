New Fortress Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NFE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/22, New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/28/22. As a percentage of NFE's recent stock price of $48.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NFE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFE's low point in its 52 week range is $19.17 per share, with $52.3725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.63.

In Thursday trading, New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently off about 4.6% on the day.

