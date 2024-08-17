A New Form of AI Is Here – and It’s Going to Change the World as We Know It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Artificial intelligence may end up being the most creative technological force that humanity has ever encountered. For example…

Cars are full of robust AI systems…

Your phone is a palm-sized AI computer…

And Google Search is like a colossal AI brain.

If you shop on Amazon or watch movies on Netflix, you’re interacting with AI. And, of course, ChatGPT is the most well-known pure AI system aimed at consumers out there right now.

The companies that have been at the forefront of deploying AI – like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) – continue to pour cash into it. This year alone, these companies will invest about $200 billion in data centers, hardware, and other technologies required to deploy AI models.

But what most folks don’t know is that this type of AI is known as Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI), or “weak” AI.

That said, AI is improving at an exponential rate. And that means we’re quickly reaching a tipping point where the future will look nothing like the past.

This point is known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), or “strong” AI.

The “weak” AI we’re using now needs us to prompt the technology into action… but AGI won’t.

AGI is beyond anything most of us have ever dreamed of. It’s not a faster horse-and-buggy situation, or even a leap from horse-and-buggy to automobile. It’s like going from a horse-and-buggy directly to time travel.

To better understand the difference between these two types of AI systems, imagine a pocket calculator. Until you punch numbers into the calculator, it just sits there with a blank screen.

Now, imagine looking at that calculator… but it’s already turned on and operating completely on its own. The calculator has determined what problems it needs to solve and is performing millions of calculations per second.

It’s not waiting for us to tell it what to do anymore. It’s determining the problems and the solutions. This calculator – as fantastical as it sounds – has gained free will (or at least something close to it).

That is AGI.

AGI is when the AIs start coding themselves, when AIs start training each other… and when humans no longer have any idea how or why AIs are doing what they’re doing to achieve their goals.

That sounds scary… but AGI is also very exciting because it can identify problems and create solutions we might never even think of.

This is how the world may become virtually unrecognizable in anywhere from two to five years. According to Elon Musk, an AGI breakthrough could surpass human intelligence by the end of 2025.

Those who understand and embrace these changes are setting themselves up to build wealth on a larger scale than ever before. We could be entering into the greatest period of wealth creation that mankind has ever known — all because of AGI.

