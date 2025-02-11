New Forests Implements Intapp DealCloud to Enhance Investor Relations and Fundraising Efforts

Intapp announces New Forests’ implementation of DealCloud to enhance investor relations and fundraising efficiency using AI technology.

Quiver AI Summary

Intapp has announced that New Forests, a global investment manager specializing in nature-based assets, has adopted Intapp DealCloud to enhance its investor relations and fundraising operations. This platform enables New Forests to better track interactions with investors and streamline the fundraising process, offering a more tailored relationship management approach. DealCloud centralizes critical data, providing real-time insights and analytics that assist New Forests' investor relations team in building relationships, organizing events, and crafting targeted content. The AI features of DealCloud also aim to automate workflows, improve communication with potential investors, and record fundraising activities for future reference. Intapp emphasizes the significance of this partnership in empowering New Forests to improve visibility into investor interactions and drive more effective capital raising initiatives.

Potential Positives

Intapp's DealCloud software has been selected by New Forests, indicating strong market demand and trust in Intapp's AI-powered solutions for investor relations.

The implementation of DealCloud will enhance New Forests' fundraising functions and investor management, showcasing the effectiveness of Intapp's technology in improving operational efficiency.

This partnership with a globally recognized investment manager boosts Intapp's credibility and visibility in the market, potentially attracting new clients in the capital markets sector.

With the ability to automate workflows and provide real-time insights, Intapp is positioned to drive innovation and modernization in investor relations across various industries.

Potential Negatives

Focus on a single client implementation (New Forests) may highlight a lack of broader market adoption or diversification of Intapp's client base.

Potential reliance on AI for critical investor relations processes could raise concerns around data accuracy and decision-making quality.

The press release primarily promotes the features of Intapp DealCloud without discussing any quantifiable benefits or success metrics achieved by New Forests, which might indicate uncertainty about the software's impact.

FAQ

What is Intapp DealCloud?

Intapp DealCloud is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance investor relations and fundraising for capital markets firms.

How has New Forests benefited from Intapp DealCloud?

New Forests has improved tracking of investors and streamlined their fundraising process using Intapp DealCloud's AI capabilities.

What sectors does New Forests operate in?

New Forests operates in sustainable timber plantations, conservation finance, agriculture, and infrastructure across various global regions.

How does DealCloud's AI assist investor relations?

DealCloud's AI helps investor relations professionals analyze data quickly, automate workflows, and make informed, real-time decisions.

What is the mission of New Forests?

New Forests aims to generate shared prosperity and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future through its investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INTA Insider Trading Activity

$INTA insiders have traded $INTA stock on the open market 162 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 162 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID BENJAMIN HARRISON (President, Industries) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,017,110 shares for an estimated $44,787,170 .

. JOHN T HALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 573,006 shares for an estimated $31,765,611 .

. THAD JAMPOL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 379,365 shares for an estimated $18,574,845 .

. DONALD F. COLEMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 284,840 shares for an estimated $14,084,034 .

. RALPH BAXTER has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $7,243,366 .

. MICHELE MURGEL (Chief People & Places Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 136,641 shares for an estimated $6,314,596 .

. DAVID H JR MORTON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,848 shares for an estimated $1,967,585 .

. SCOTT FITZGERALD (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 33,281 shares for an estimated $1,779,416 .

. GEORGE R NEBLE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $170,730

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$INTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $INTA stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intapp



(NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announces that



New Forests



has implemented Intapp DealCloud to modernize its investor relations and fundraising functions. New Forests is a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies with teams spanning the United States, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia. The firm manages a diversified portfolio of sustainable timber plantations and conservation areas, carbon and conservation finance projects, agriculture, timber processing, and infrastructure.







Leading strategic change







“With Intapp DealCloud, we are able to keep better track of our investors, and the entire fundraising process, to ensure we’re offering investors and prospective investors a more targeted and tailored approach to relationship management,” said Sarah Clawson, Global Head of Investor Relations at New Forests. “The AI capabilities within DealCloud will help streamline reporting, investor outreach, and follow ups.”







Modernizing investor relations







DealCloud provides New Forests’ investor relations teams with the insight they need to make important decisions and build long-term relationships with investors. It is a data-powered platform built for capital markets firms that centralizes critical proprietary and third-party data. Access to real-time data and analytics helps New Forests’ IR professionals cultivate existing and prospective investor relationships, build pipeline, organize investor events, and tailor thought leadership content.





Using Applied AI, DealCloud furthers the modernization of investor relations processes through every stage of the process. With AI assistance, IR professionals can analyze data quickly and accurately, and make more informed decisions based on real-time insights, market trends, and existing firm knowledge. DealCloud’s AI capabilities also help automate everyday workflows, identify and communicate with potential new investors, and ensure investor and fundraising activity is recorded for future reference.







Multiplying success with Intapp







“We’re excited to work with New Forests, a leading investment manager across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States,” said Rudy Saad, Global Head of Private Equity and Private Capital Markets at Intapp. “With Intapp DealCloud, their IR professionals are empowered with greater visibility into key investor interactions, more targeted business development campaigns, and ultimately better management of capital raising initiatives while automating more manual processes.”







About Intapp







Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit



intapp.com



and



LinkedIn



.







About New Forests







New Forests is a global investment manager of nature-based real assets and natural capital strategies, with A$11.6 billion in assets under management across more than 4.2 million hectares of investments. We manage a diversified portfolio of sustainable timber plantations and conservation areas, carbon and conservation finance projects, agriculture, timber processing and infrastructure. We aim to generate shared prosperity for our clients and the communities in which we operate and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future (as at 30 June 2024).





Headquartered in Sydney, New Forests is a Certified B Corp and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Africa and the United States.



www.newforests.com



.







Intapp







Ali Robinson





Global Media Relations Director, Intapp







press@intapp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.