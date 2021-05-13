New Forecasts: Here's What One Analyst Thinks The Future Holds For Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Shareholders in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analyst has sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Ambac Financial Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Ambac Financial Group from its solo analyst is for revenues of US$300m in 2021 which, if met, would be a major 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing US$213m of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Ambac Financial Group, given the great increase in revenue forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Ambac Financial Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 39% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 19% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% per year. So it looks like Ambac Financial Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The highlight for us was that the analyst increased their revenue forecasts for Ambac Financial Group this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ambac Financial Group.

