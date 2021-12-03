New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for ToughBuilt Industries from its lone analyst is for revenues of US$87m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 52% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 54% to US$0.12. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$78m and US$0.15 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analyst administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqCM:TBLT Earnings and Revenue Growth December 3rd 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ToughBuilt Industries'historical trends, as the 40% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 36% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 10% annually. So it's pretty clear that ToughBuilt Industries is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around ToughBuilt Industries' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at ToughBuilt Industries.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 5 potential risks with ToughBuilt Industries, including major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

