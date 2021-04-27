New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Shareholders in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 4.9% over the past week, closing at US$27.71. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Bank of Princeton's three analysts is for revenues of US$59m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 29% to US$2.97. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$54m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.37 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.5% to US$33.33 per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Bank of Princeton analyst has a price target of US$32.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Bank of Princeton is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Bank of Princeton's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Bank of Princeton's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.5% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Bank of Princeton to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Bank of Princeton could be worth investigating further.

