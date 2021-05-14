New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Celebrations may be in order for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from seven analysts covering Sutro Biopharma is for revenues of US$42m in 2021, implying an uneasy 15% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.21 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$31m and losses of US$2.36 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGM:STRO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 20% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.9% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that Sutro Biopharma's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Sutro Biopharma's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Sutro Biopharma.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Sutro Biopharma going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

